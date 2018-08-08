Aug. 25, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Anderson UMC - "Voices for Health" Gospel Choir Competition 9 a.m.-2 p.m. free

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; The Amazin' Lazi Boi midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - "Legends of the Summer" feat. Savvy, Dolla Black, Tricky LT45, Hollywood Luck & Coke Bumaye 8-11 p.m. $10 & up

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

LD's Kitchen, Vicksburg - Fred T & the Band 8 p.m.-midnight $10 ages 25 & up

Martin's - Modern Measure 10 p.m.

Olde Towne Clinton - "Red Brick Roads Music & Arts Fest" feat. The Josephines, Jarekus Singleton, Liza Anne, Dvon Gilfillian, The Dip & Smallpools 3-10 p.m. $20 weekend $10 Friday only

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Dos Locos 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.