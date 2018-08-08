Aug. 24, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Brandon Greer 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - The Amazin' Lazy Boi midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Jason Turner 7-9 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Martin's - CBDB & LUTHI 10 p.m.
Olde Towne Clinton - "Red Brick Roads Music & Arts Fest" feat. Bonnie Bishop, Travis Meadows & John Paul White 6-10 p.m. $20 weekend $10 Friday only
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
The Railroad District - "Celebrating Our Stars Gala" feat. Musiq Theory w/ Gerald Richardson 6 p.m. $70
Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 5:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
