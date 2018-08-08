 Aug. 24, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 24, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, August 8, 2018 8:30 a.m. CDT
0

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Brandon Greer 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - The Amazin' Lazy Boi midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Jason Turner 7-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Martin's - CBDB & LUTHI 10 p.m.

Olde Towne Clinton - "Red Brick Roads Music & Arts Fest" feat. Bonnie Bishop, Travis Meadows & John Paul White 6-10 p.m. $20 weekend $10 Friday only

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

The Railroad District - "Celebrating Our Stars Gala" feat. Musiq Theory w/ Gerald Richardson 6 p.m. $70

Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 5:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »