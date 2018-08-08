 Aug. 23, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Aug. 23, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, August 8, 2018 8:28 a.m. CDT
0

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Doug Hurd 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - The Band Camino w/ Josie Dunne 8 p.m. $10

F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 6-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »