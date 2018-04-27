MSU Student Ag Awards, JSU Named Military-Friendly School and Pathway Cords for USM Commencement

Eight College of Agriculture and Life Sciences students at Mississippi State University students won awards in the oral and visual display competitions at the 82nd-annual Mississippi Academy of Sciences meeting this year.

Rebecca Humphrey, an undergraduate student in animal and dairy sciences from Sarah, Miss., placed first for her undergraduate poster presentation. Hunt Walne and Zhongyue Yang, who are both pursuing master's degrees, placed first and third in oral presentations, respectively. Walne also placed first in the visual display competition.

Five doctorate students also received awards at the event. Chathurika Wijewardana placed first in the oral presentation and visual display competition and also won second place for her graduate-level overall competition. Firas Alsajri placed second in the visual display competition. Nitin Dhowlaghar placed first in outstanding journal publication and third place in oral presentation, and Bhupinder Singh placed second in oral presentation.

JSU Named Military-Friendly School

Military marketing company Victory Media named Jackson State University as a military-friendly school in its 17th-annual Military Friendly Schools list. The list sources data from federal agencies and student veterans to determine schools that provide good opportunities for veterans and their spouses. More than 1,400 schools participated in the 2018 survey, and 941 schools earned the designation.

The 2018-2019 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. See the list at www.militaryfriendly.com.

500 USM Students Earn Pathway Cords for Commencement

The University of Southern Mississippi announced that more than 500 students have earned Pathway cords that they will wear during the university's Spring 2018 Commencement on Friday, May 11, at Reed Green Coliseum on the Hattiesburg campus.

USM's Center for Pathway Experiences administers the Pathway Cord Program as part of the school's University Quality Enhancement Plan, Eagles Engaged. The cords symbolize that a student has completed a "pathway experience," which can be an internship or fieldwork related to a student's career goals.

Qualifying students must also complete the Reflection and Evaluation application on the center's website. The Cord Recognition Program is available to all undergraduate students in all disciplines, whether an internship is required or not for graduation.

To learn more about scholarships and programs, call 601-266-4153 or visit www.usm.edu/pathways.