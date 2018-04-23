 Sen. Thad Cochran | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Thad Cochran retired as a U.S. Senator earlier this year. Photo by Flickr/Chuck Hagel

By The Associated Press Monday, April 23, 2018 12:11 p.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal courthouse in Mississippi has a new name.

According to the U.S. District Court website, the building in Jackson is now the "Thad Cochran United States Courthouse."

Mississippi media report that a measure re-naming the building was included in a recent spending bill. The language was pushed by Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont.

