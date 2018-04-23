 May 14, 2018 - Monday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

May 14, 2018 - Monday

By JFP Staff Monday, April 23, 2018 8:42 a.m. CDT
0

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Central MS Blues Society (rest) 7 p.m. $5

Kathryn's - Joseph LaSalla 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Anna Livi & Robert King 6-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

