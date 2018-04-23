May 12, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Brandon Amphitheater - Hank Williams Jr. w/ The Cadillac Three 7 p.m. $20-$70

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Club 43, Canton - Burnham Road 9 p.m. $10

Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Big Earl from Pearl 7-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - MS Opera's "Cabaret at Duling Hall: British Invasion II" 7:30 p.m. $30

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; T-Baby midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Lady A & the Baby Blues Funk Band 9 p.m.

ISH - "Sound Off: The Silent Party" feat. DJ Unpredictable, Ron Tha DJ & DJ Phingaprint 10 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 7 p.m.

Liberty Park, Flowood - Flowood Family Fest feat. For King & Country, Zach Williams & more 4-10 p.m. free

Lucky Town - "Sippin' Saturday" feat. Stonewalls 3 p.m.

Martin's - Kenny Brown Band 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Fannin Landin' 2-6 p.m.; Acoustic Crossroads 7-11 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Chase Tyler Band 10 p.m.

Renaissance, Ridgeland - Red Beans & Rice Fest feat. Marcia Ball, Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers, Hunter Gibson & the Gators & more 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $10 advance $15 gate

Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Albert Castiglia 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.