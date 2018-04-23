10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Attorney General Jim Hood and Gov. Phil Bryant have the highest approval ratings of a selection of Mississippi political leaders, a Millsaps College and Chism Strategies survey released earlier this month, shows.
- Mississippi Superintendent Carey Wright announced a task force this week to study how individual school district and the Department of Education in the state are testing students.
- Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the City of Jackson hosted a Crime and Justice Summit at the Jackson Convention Complex downtown on Thursday, April 19.
- Gov. Phil Bryant has blocked an effort to help wean those addicted to opioids off the drugs with medication, as well as assist indigent prisoners.
- Interim Police Chief Anthony Moore, known since Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba appointed him in January as a man of few words, opened the door to his office in the Jackson Police Department on April 11. He was cheerful and ready to engage.
- At the participatory budgeting People’s Assembly on April 10, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba engaged as a citizen rather than as the mayor.
- The Republican supermajority in the Mississippi Legislature has ignored the state chamber of commerce's calls to increase state funding for roads and bridges for three legislative sessions in a row.
- At a press conference on April 16 at the United States Courthouse in downtown Jackson, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst touted 45 arrests from the previous week that might end up being prosecuted under Project EJECT.
- At a "Man to Man" panel at Bailey APAC Middle School, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and a panel of city leaders and professionals talked to the seventh- and eighth-grade boys about the importance of education and staying on track.
- The Jackson Public School District has a new 400-page corrective action plan to begin work on, and it is already asking the Mississippi Department of Education to approve its efforts one some of the required criteria.
