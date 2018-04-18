May 9, 2018 - Wednesday

Alumni House - Larry Brewer 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Gator Trio 6:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Bad Example 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Proximity 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
Alumni House - Larry Brewer 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 6-9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Gator Trio 6:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Bad Example 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Proximity 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus