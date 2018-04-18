 May 6, 2018 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Galloway UMC - MS Girlchoir Spring Concert 3-4 p.m. $15

Hot Shots, Byram - Sunday Showcase feat. Georgetown 3-7 p.m.

Jackson Zoo - "Zoo Blues" feat. The Bar-Kays, Calvin Richardson, Urban Mystic, Vick Allen, Karen Brown & Tre Williams 4 p.m. $35 advance $40 gate

Kathryn's - Travelin' Jane 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Road Hogs noon-4 p.m.; Waylon Halen 5-9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

