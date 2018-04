May 5, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Cantina Laredo - Chris Boykin 5-9 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Churchill Smoke Shoppe - "Southern Brass Band Extravaganza" feat. Southern Komfort, Soul Express Brass & more 6 p.m. $10

Clinton High School - Attaché Spring Revue 7:30 p.m. $10

Club 43, Canton - 55 South 9 p.m. $10

Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Jerry Brooks Duo 6:30-8:30 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Jamell Richardson midnight $10

Fenian's - Joe Carroll 9 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Norman Clark & the Smokestack Lightnin' Band 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Faze 4 7 p.m.

Martin's - And the Echo 10 p.m.

Pearl City Park - Pearl Day Festival feat. Sara Evans, Nashville South, Burnham Road, Pearl Jamz, Dwight Brown, Jessie Howell & more 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Live Music 2-6 p.m.; Luckenbach 7-11 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Sombra, Flowood - Twisted Grass 7-10 p.m.

Sombra, Ridgeland - Steele Heart 7-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Dexter Allen 9 p.m.

Wasabi - "Just Kickin' It: 'I Love the '90s' Party" feat. DJ George Chuck, Nasty Sho & DJ Polo Jones 9 p.m. $15 advance $25 door

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.