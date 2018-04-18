 May 4, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

May 4, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, April 18, 2018 8:50 a.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Clinton High School - Attaché Spring Revue 7:30 p.m. $10

Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Aaron Coker 7-9 p.m.

Drago's - Brandon Greer 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Jon Langston 9 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

F. Jones Corner - Jamell Richardson midnight $10

Fenian's - Johnnie B. & Ms. Iretta Sanders 9 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Pam Confer 9 p.m.

ISH Grill - Mike Rob & the 601 Band w/ DJ Unpredictable 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Majestic Burger - Ralph Miller 6 p.m.

Martin's - Vibe Doctors 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Third Degree 7-11 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Sombra, Flowood - Jason Turner Band 6-9 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

