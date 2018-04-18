May 4, 2018 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Clinton High School - Attaché Spring Revue 7:30 p.m. $10
Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Aaron Coker 7-9 p.m.
Drago's - Brandon Greer 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - Jon Langston 9 p.m. $15 advance $20 door
F. Jones Corner - Jamell Richardson midnight $10
Fenian's - Johnnie B. & Ms. Iretta Sanders 9 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Pam Confer 9 p.m.
ISH Grill - Mike Rob & the 601 Band w/ DJ Unpredictable 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Majestic Burger - Ralph Miller 6 p.m.
Martin's - Vibe Doctors 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Third Degree 7-11 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Sombra, Flowood - Jason Turner Band 6-9 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
