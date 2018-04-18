 May 3, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

May 3, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, April 18, 2018 8:49 a.m. CDT
Brandon Amphitheater - Brantley Gilbert w/ Aaron Lewis & Josh Phillips 7 p.m. $19.75-$49.75

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Clinton High School - Attaché Spring Revue 7:30 p.m. $10

Duling Hall - EmiSunshine 7:30 p.m. $10 advance $15 door

F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fenian's - Baxter Arender 9 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Hunter Gibson 7-11 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Jesse Cotton Stone 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Steele Heart 6:30 p.m.

Lost Pizza, Brandon - Travelin' Jane Duo 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Gypsie Blu Duo 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Celtic Woman 7:30 p.m. $35-$100

Underground 119 - John Causey 7-10:30 p.m.

