May 3, 2018 - Thursday

Brandon Amphitheater - Brantley Gilbert w/ Aaron Lewis & Josh Phillips 7 p.m. $19.75-$49.75
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Clinton High School - Attaché Spring Revue 7:30 p.m. $10
Duling Hall - EmiSunshine 7:30 p.m. $10 advance $15 door
F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Fenian's - Baxter Arender 9 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Hunter Gibson 7-11 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Jesse Cotton Stone 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Steele Heart 6:30 p.m.
Lost Pizza, Brandon - Travelin' Jane Duo 6 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Gypsie Blu Duo 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Celtic Woman 7:30 p.m. $35-$100
Underground 119 - John Causey 7-10:30 p.m.
