Mississippi Sending Election Reminders to Military Members

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of Mississippi National Guard members are training for deployment, and Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann is pushing to ensure they know when to vote in upcoming elections.

His office is sending 4,000 wallet-sized cards with voting deadline information to active members of the military.

Hosemann says Tuesday that the goal is to provide information in a format they can carry, rather than a large packet.

More than 3,000 of the cards will be delivered to Mississippi National Guard members currently training in Fort Bliss, Texas, soon to be deployed to the Syria-Turkey border.

Absentee ballots are due on election days — June 5 for party primaries, and Nov. 6 for the general election.

Mississippi has elections this year for U.S. House and Senate and some judicial seats.