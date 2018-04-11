April 24, 2018 - Tuesday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Railroad Earth w/ Shannon McNally 8 p.m. $25 advance $28 day of show
Fenian's - Open Mic
Hal & Mal's - Dinner, Drinks & Jazz feat. Raphael Semmes & Friends 6-9 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Keys vs. Strings 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Millsaps Ford Academic Complex - Jackson Choral Society's "From the Rising of the Sun" 7:30 p.m. $12 admission $8 students & seniors
Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads Duo 6-10 p.m.
Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.
