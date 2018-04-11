 April 22, 2018 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 22, 2018 - Sunday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, April 11, 2018 9:27 a.m. CDT
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Anjou - David Keary 3 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Steel Blue Trio noon-4 p.m.; Bonfire Orchestra 5-9 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

