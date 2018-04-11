April 21, 2018 - Saturday

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Anjou - Stevie Cain 6 p.m.

Bonny Blair's - Aaron Coker Band 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Stormy Monday Blues Band 6 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Club 43, Canton - Jeff Bates 9 p.m.

Cowboy's Saloon - Silvertree Crossing 9 p.m.

Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Joe Carroll 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Duling Hall - The Lone Bellow w/ Devon Gilfillian 8 p.m. $20 admission $79 VIP

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Smokestack Lightnin' midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Thomas Jackson 7-10 p.m. free

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Carlos Elliot 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - "Battle of the Brass" Crawfish Boil feat. Southern Komfort Brass Band & Epic Funk Brass Band 1-5 p.m.; Roots of a Rebellion 10 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Ronnie McGee Trio 1-5 p.m.; Faze 4 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Just Cauz 10 p.m.

Shucker's - The Axe-identals 3:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Flowood - Chad Wesley 7 p.m.

T'Beaux's, Pocahontas - Robert Kimbrough Sr. 7 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Monica 7:30 p.m. $39-$49

The Township, Ridgeland - Township Jazz Fest feat. Benny Golson Quartet, Russell Welch Hot Quartet w/ Aurora Nealand, The Vamps, Southern Komfort Brass Band & more 7-11 p.m. free

Tougaloo College, Woodworth Chapel - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Concert in the Chapel" 7:30 p.m. $20 admission $5 students

Underground 119 - jj Thames 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.