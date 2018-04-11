April 21, 2018 - Saturday

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight
Anjou - Stevie Cain 6 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Aaron Coker Band 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Stormy Monday Blues Band 6 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Club 43, Canton - Jeff Bates 9 p.m.
Cowboy's Saloon - Silvertree Crossing 9 p.m.
Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Joe Carroll 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Duling Hall - The Lone Bellow w/ Devon Gilfillian 8 p.m. $20 admission $79 VIP
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Smokestack Lightnin' midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Thomas Jackson 7-10 p.m. free
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Carlos Elliot 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 7-10:30 p.m.
Martin's - "Battle of the Brass" Crawfish Boil feat. Southern Komfort Brass Band & Epic Funk Brass Band 1-5 p.m.; Roots of a Rebellion 10 p.m. $10
Pelican Cove - Ronnie McGee Trio 1-5 p.m.; Faze 4 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Just Cauz 10 p.m.
Shucker's - The Axe-identals 3:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Flowood - Chad Wesley 7 p.m.
T'Beaux's, Pocahontas - Robert Kimbrough Sr. 7 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Monica 7:30 p.m. $39-$49
The Township, Ridgeland - Township Jazz Fest feat. Benny Golson Quartet, Russell Welch Hot Quartet w/ Aurora Nealand, The Vamps, Southern Komfort Brass Band & more 7-11 p.m. free
Tougaloo College, Woodworth Chapel - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Concert in the Chapel" 7:30 p.m. $20 admission $5 students
Underground 119 - jj Thames 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
