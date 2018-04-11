April 20, 2018 - Friday

1908 Provisions - Ronnie McGee 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - The Front 8 p.m.
Bacchus - Larry Brewer 6-9 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Travelin' Jane 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Cerami's - James Bailey & Linda Blackwell 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Big Earl from Pearl 7-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - Young Valley Album Release Show w/ Cary Hudson 8 p.m. $10
F. Jones Corner - Robert Kimbrough Sr. midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Barry Leach 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Bernard Jenkins 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Majestic Burger - Hunter Gibson 6 p.m.
Martin's - Flow Tribe 10 p.m. $15
The Mosquito - Kicking, Ming Donkey & DJ Sandpaper 7-11:30 p.m. $5
The Nest, Tougaloo - D.O. Dubb, Infinite Starr Le Flair, Savvy & more 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Phil & Trace 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Framing the Red 10 p.m.
Shucker's - Ron Etheridge 5:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Todd Smith 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Flowood - Josh Journeay & Patrick Ballard 7-10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Ben Payton 7-10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Mark Muleman Massey 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
