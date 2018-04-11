April 20, 2018 - Friday

1908 Provisions - Ronnie McGee 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - The Front 8 p.m.

Bacchus - Larry Brewer 6-9 p.m.

Bonny Blair's - Travelin' Jane 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Cerami's - James Bailey & Linda Blackwell 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Doe's Eat Place, Florence - Big Earl from Pearl 7-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Young Valley Album Release Show w/ Cary Hudson 8 p.m. $10

F. Jones Corner - Robert Kimbrough Sr. midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Barry Leach 7-10 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Bernard Jenkins 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Majestic Burger - Hunter Gibson 6 p.m.

Martin's - Flow Tribe 10 p.m. $15

The Mosquito - Kicking, Ming Donkey & DJ Sandpaper 7-11:30 p.m. $5

The Nest, Tougaloo - D.O. Dubb, Infinite Starr Le Flair, Savvy & more 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Phil & Trace 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Framing the Red 10 p.m.

Shucker's - Ron Etheridge 5:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Todd Smith 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Flowood - Josh Journeay & Patrick Ballard 7-10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Ben Payton 7-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Mark Muleman Massey 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.