Best of Jackson, Spring Edition

It's officially spring time, which means it's the season for things like sitting outside, enjoying cold beers and eating more seafood. Celebrate spring with these 2018 Best of Jackson Food & Drink winners. See more at jfp.ms/bojfood2018.

Best Outdoor Dining: Keifer's (120 N. Congress St., 601-353-4976; 705 Poplar Blvd., 601-355-6825, keifers.net)

Best Outdoor Dining Finalists: Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., Suite 106, 601-366-5757, eatbabalu.com) / CAET Wine Bar (3100 N. State St., Suite 102, 601-321-9169, caetwinebar.com) / Walker's Drive-In (3016 N. State St., 601-982-2633, walkersdrivein.com) / The Pig & Pint (3139 N. State St., 601-326-6070, pigandpint.com)

Best Local Crawfish: The Crawdad Hole (1150 Lakeland Drive, 601-982-9299)

Finalists: Mudbugs (1299 Old Fannin Road, Brandon, 601-992-5225; 151 W. Government St., Suite D, Brandon, 601-706-4751; mudbugscrawfish.com) / Sal & Phil's Seafood & Lounge (6600 Old Canton Road, Suite B, Ridgeland, 601-957-1188) / T'Beaux's Crawfish and Catering (941 Highway 80 W., Clinton, 601-926-4793; 5752-B Terry Road, Byram, 769-230-3855; tbeauxs.com) / The Crawfish Hut (6956 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland, 769-572-4350)

Best Place to Buy Beer: McDade's Markets (Multiple locations, mcdadesmarkets.com)

Finalists: Hops & Habanas (2771 Old Canton Road, 769-572-4631, hopsandhabanas.com) / LD's Beer Run (5006 Parkway Drive, 769-208-8686) / Lucky Town Brewing Company (1710 N. Mill St., 601-790-0142, luckytownbrewing.com)

Best Seafood; Best Place for Oysters: Half Shell Oyster House (115 Laurel Park Cove, Suite 105, Flowood, 769-257-7586, halfshelloysterhouse.com)

Best Seafood Finalists: Drago's Seafood Restaurant (1005 E. County Line Road, 601-957-1515, dragosjackson.com) / Saltine Restaurant (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201, 601-982-2899, saltinerestaurant.com) / Seafood R'evolution (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite 9015, Ridgeland, 601-853-3474, seafoodrevolution.com) / Walker's Drive-In (3016 N. State St., 601-982-2633, walkersdrivein.com)

Best Place for Oysters Finalists: Drago's Seafood Restaurant (1005 E. County Line Road, 601-957-1515) / Saltine Restaurant (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201, 601-982-2899, saltinerestaurant.com) / Shucker's Oyster Bar (116 Conestoga Road, Ridgeland, 601-853-0105, shuckersontherez.com) / Seafood R'evolution (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite 9015, Ridgeland, 601-853-3474)