April 14, 2018 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; T-Baby midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Pierce Edens 7-10 p.m. free
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Johnnie B & Ms. Iretta Sanders 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Majestic Burger - Brian Jones 6 p.m. free
Martin's - Danielle Nicole 10 p.m. $10
Pearl High School - Mississippi Chorus w/ Mississippi Youth Chorale and Grande Chorus 7:30-9:30 p.m. $20, $5 students
Pelican Cove - Travelin' Jane 1-5 p.m.; Rewind 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Mississippi Queen 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 9 p.m.
Vicksburg Convention Center - Alcorn State Jazz Fest 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. free
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
