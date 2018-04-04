 April 14, 2018 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 14, 2018 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, April 4, 2018 2:07 p.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 112 - The XTremeZ 9 p.m.-midnight

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; T-Baby midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Pierce Edens 7-10 p.m. free

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Johnnie B & Ms. Iretta Sanders 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Majestic Burger - Brian Jones 6 p.m. free

Martin's - Danielle Nicole 10 p.m. $10

Pearl High School - Mississippi Chorus w/ Mississippi Youth Chorale and Grande Chorus 7:30-9:30 p.m. $20, $5 students

Pelican Cove - Travelin' Jane 1-5 p.m.; Rewind 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Mississippi Queen 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 9 p.m.

Vicksburg Convention Center - Alcorn State Jazz Fest 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. free

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

