April 13, 2018 - Friday

1908 Provisions - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Larry Brewer & Hunter Gibson 6-10 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Sorrento Ussery midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Johnnie B & Ms. Iretta Sanders 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Steve Powell 8 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Martin's - Mike Dillon Band 10 p.m.
Millsaps Ford Academic Complex - Concert for the Animals 7-9 p.m. free
Olde Towne Grille, Brandon - James Bailey & Doug Bishop 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Sofa Kings 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Sonny Duo 5:30 p.m.; Mississippi Queen 8 p.m. $5; Dos Loco 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Barry Leach 7-10 p.m. free
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Black Jacket Symphony Presents "Hotel California" 8 p.m. $25-$35
Underground 119 - Live Music 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
