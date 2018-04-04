 April 13, 2018 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 13, 2018 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, April 4, 2018 2:06 p.m. CDT
1908 Provisions - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Larry Brewer & Hunter Gibson 6-10 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Sorrento Ussery midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Johnnie B & Ms. Iretta Sanders 7-10 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Steve Powell 8 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Last Call - DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Martin's - Mike Dillon Band 10 p.m.

Millsaps Ford Academic Complex - Concert for the Animals 7-9 p.m. free

Olde Towne Grille, Brandon - James Bailey & Doug Bishop 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Sofa Kings 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Sonny Duo 5:30 p.m.; Mississippi Queen 8 p.m. $5; Dos Loco 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Barry Leach 7-10 p.m. free

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Black Jacket Symphony Presents "Hotel California" 8 p.m. $25-$35

Underground 119 - Live Music 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

