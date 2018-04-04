April 12, 2018 - Thursday

1908 Provisions - Hunter Gibson 6:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Fenian's - Penn Johnson 10 p.m. free
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 6-9 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - No Strings 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads Duo 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Sofa Kings 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 7-10:30 p.m.
Comments
