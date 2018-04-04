 April 12, 2018 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 12, 2018 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, April 4, 2018 2:03 p.m. CDT
1908 Provisions - Hunter Gibson 6:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Maya Kyles & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fenian's - Penn Johnson 10 p.m. free

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 6-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - No Strings 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads Duo 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Sofa Kings 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 7-10:30 p.m.

