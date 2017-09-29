New Doctorate Program and Education Symposium at Belhaven, and New Campus for Strayer

— Belhaven University recently implemented its first doctorate degree program with two new education-related doctorate degrees. The first degree, an education specialist in educational leadership degree, or Ed.S., is 33 credit hours. The second degree, the Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership, or Ed.D., is 60 hours and is dissertation-based. The school currently has 14 students in the Ed.D. program and about 28 in the Ed.S. program.

The new programs are for professional educators seeking administrative jobs, such as principals, or leadership positions at the district level.

Classes include leadership and management, school law, community relations, assessment for school improvement, financial management, human-resource leadership, equity and cultural leadership, and more.

The courses in the program are taught online with the exception of three residencies, which consist of three- to four-day sessions over the course of the program. The program is divided into professional courses, pre-dissertation and orientation, research and methodology, dissertation, and lastly, oral defense of a student's dissertation before a panel. The program conforms to the National Policy Board for Educational Administration's recently adopted new national standards for principals and administrators.

For more information, call David B. Hand, dean of Belhaven's undergraduate and graduate School of Education, at 601-968-8703 or visit http://online.belhaven.edu/edd-degree.htm%20%3Chttp:/online.belhaven.edu/edd-degree.htm or http://online.belhaven.edu/education-specialist-degree.htm.

Belhaven University Hosting Wizard Chemistry Show for Education Symposium

Belhaven University is hosting the Mississippi STEM Education Symposium today, Sept. 29. The symposium is in the Dr. Billy Kim International Center on campus and will feature a Wizard Chemistry Show at 5:30 p.m. that is free and open to the public.

The symposium will feature science professors from around the country giving presentations to local educators on current best practices concerning STEM courses, civic engagement and social responsibility.

Self-proclaimed "chemistry wizard" Garon Smith of the University of Montana will demonstrate how he uses magic shows featuring items such as color-changing chemicals to teach STEM concepts, and more.

"Some people think that science can be boring, so Dr. Smith uses magic shows to teach about chemistry using theatrical demonstrations in the vein of Bill Nye the Science Guy," David Sprayberry, assistant director of university relations for Belhaven, told the Jackson Free Press. "The show is all about teaching STEM in creative ways and showcasing creative, entertaining ideas to get students excited about science."

K-12 and university teachers and leaders from Mississippi State University, University of Mississippi, Belhaven University, Millsaps College, Mississippi College, Jackson State University and others will be in attendance.

For more information, call 601-968-5940 or visit belhaven.edu.

Strayer University Opens New Campus

Strayer University, which first opened its Jackson campus in June 2010, closed its original location at 460 Briarwood Drive just before the beginning of this year's summer term in order to focus on a new campus downtown. The new campus (100 E. Capitol St., Suite 101) had its soft opening on Aug. 28, and held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Ken Schwartz, manager of student, alumni and internal communications for Strayer, told the Jackson Free Press that the university moved to downtown Jackson to help with the neighborhood's revitalization and to also be more centrally located.

"We wanted to be able meet the students where they are, and our research showed that many of our students live closer to the city," he said.

The 4,500-square-foot campus features an open common area and meeting space, a large classroom that can be divided into two sections when needed, electronic "smart chalkboard" technology, a library and WiFi access.

"Many of Strayer's students primarily take online courses, but a lot of them also like having a place they can go that's near home where they can talk to an advisor or other students in person if they need to," Schwartz said.

This year, Strayer University is celebrating the 125th anniversary of the opening of its original Baltimore campus, which was originally called Strayer's Business College. For more information, call 601-718-5900 or visit strayer.edu/mississippi/jackson.