 Oct. 8, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 8, 2017 - Sunday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, September 27, 2017 9:07 a.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.

The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Greenfish 6-9 p.m.

MS Coliseum - Air1 Positive Hits Tour feat. Skillet, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon, Tauren Wells & Gawvi 7 p.m. $25-$50

MS State Fair - The Revelations 2 p.m.; Jason Gibson & Destiny Project 4 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Big Dan & Marty 5 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus w/ Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir & New Orleans Gay Men's Chorus 7:30 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »