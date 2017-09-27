Oct. 8, 2017 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.
The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Greenfish 6-9 p.m.
MS Coliseum - Air1 Positive Hits Tour feat. Skillet, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon, Tauren Wells & Gawvi 7 p.m. $25-$50
MS State Fair - The Revelations 2 p.m.; Jason Gibson & Destiny Project 4 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Big Dan & Marty 5 p.m.
Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus w/ Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir & New Orleans Gay Men's Chorus 7:30 p.m.
Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
