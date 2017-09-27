 Oct. 6, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 6, 2017 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, September 27, 2017 8:51 a.m. CDT
0

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Greenfish 7-10 p.m.

M-Bar - Flirt Friday feat. DJ 901 free

WonderLust - Cocktail Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $5

