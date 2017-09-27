 Oct. 5, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 5, 2017 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, September 27, 2017 8:48 a.m. CDT
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Duling Hall - The Wailers w/ LUTHI 7:30 p.m. $30 advance $35 door

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Live Music 6 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m. free

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Old Capitol Inn, Rooftop - Live Music 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 7-10:30 p.m.

