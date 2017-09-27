 Oct. 11, 2017 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 11, 2017 - Wednesday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, September 27, 2017 9:16 a.m. CDT
Alumni House - Pearl Jamz 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - New Bourbon Street Jazz Band 6 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Martin's - Keychain 9 p.m.

MS State Fair - Plain White T's 7:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads Duo 6 p.m.

Spacecamp - Okey Dokey w/ El Obo & Fides 8-11 p.m. $5

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

