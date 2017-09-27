Oct. 11, 2017 - Wednesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Alumni House - Pearl Jamz 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - New Bourbon Street Jazz Band 6 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Martin's - Keychain 9 p.m.
MS State Fair - Plain White T's 7:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads Duo 6 p.m.
Spacecamp - Okey Dokey w/ El Obo & Fides 8-11 p.m. $5
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
