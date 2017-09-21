You can't work at the JFP if...

Your No. 1 enemy is pizza.

You hate otters, cats and bears, oh my. Stuffed, of course.

Birthdays (and cakes) aren't your thing.

You hate it when newsprint gets on your hands.

You're generally a grouch and have a bad attitude.

You think climate change is fake and the earth is flat.

You side with Delores Umbridge.

You hate toys.

You don't believe in the voting process.

You don't believe in a work-play balance.

You're afraid of talking to people or calling them.

You don't believe in being the change.

You don't dig hard work.

You don't want to change your world.

You hate Jacktown. Goodbye.