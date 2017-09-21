Sept. 30, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Fenian's - Once We Were Saints 9 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Jamie Fowler Boyll Park - WellsFest feat. Bob Gates, David G. Schultz, Embrace United, Stevie Cain, D'Lo Trio, Andrew Pates Band, A'akeela & the Beats, Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers, Empty Atlas, Jason Turner Band & Patrick Harkins Band 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m. free
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m. free; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m. free
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
