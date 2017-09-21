 Sept. 29, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Sept. 29, 2017 - Friday

By JFP Staff Thursday, September 21, 2017 8:53 a.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Fenian's - Galen Martin 9 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m. free

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m. free; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m. free

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »