 Sept. 28, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Sept. 28, 2017 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Thursday, September 21, 2017 8:47 a.m. CDT
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Fondren Covered 7 p.m. $20

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fenian's - AXL JXN 9 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Live Music 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

