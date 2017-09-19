 Beware of Scams Tied to Credit Info Breach, Hood Says | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Beware of Scams Tied to Credit Info Breach, Hood Says

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said Tuesday that scammers are creating websites that are similar to the legitimate site where people can see if their personal information might have been compromised.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said Tuesday that scammers are creating websites that are similar to the legitimate site where people can see if their personal information might have been compromised. Photo by Imani Khayyam.

By The Associated Press Tuesday, September 19, 2017 4:22 p.m. CDT
0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood is warning about scams tied to the Equifax security breach.

Equifax is an Atlanta-based credit data company. It recently announced that hackers had gained access to consumers' Social Security numbers, birthdates and other information.

Hood said Tuesday that scammers are creating websites that are similar to the legitimate site where people can see if their personal information might have been compromised.

Hood says the legitimate site is www.equifaxsecurity2017.com.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »