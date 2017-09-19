Beware of Scams Tied to Credit Info Breach, Hood Says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood is warning about scams tied to the Equifax security breach.

Equifax is an Atlanta-based credit data company. It recently announced that hackers had gained access to consumers' Social Security numbers, birthdates and other information.

Hood said Tuesday that scammers are creating websites that are similar to the legitimate site where people can see if their personal information might have been compromised.

Hood says the legitimate site is www.equifaxsecurity2017.com.