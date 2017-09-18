 AGs Want Health Insurers to Review Policies in Opioid Fight | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

AGs Want Health Insurers to Review Policies in Opioid Fight

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood joined a group of attorneys general from 35 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in urging health insurers to review their policies for pain management treatment to spark higher use of alternatives to opioid prescriptions.

By The Associated Press Monday, September 18, 2017 12:24 p.m. CDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys general from 35 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia are urging health insurers to review their policies for pain management treatment to spark higher use of alternatives to opioid prescriptions.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Monday announced the bipartisan coalition's efforts in the ongoing fight to end opioid addiction.

Morrisey says in a news release that the coalition wants health insurers to avoid contributing unintentionally to the deadly problem.

Other co-sponsors of the effort are attorneys general from Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico, Utah and Virginia.

West Virginia has the highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the United States at 41.5 per 100,000 residents — more than twice the national average.

Read more of JFP's coverage on the fight against addiction in Mississippi at jfp.ms/addiction.

