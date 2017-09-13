Rev. Cletus: "Welcome to another Rev. Cletus Car Sales Church radio broadcast. This is your car-sales pastor proclaiming the good news that God is in the blessing business in times like these.

"If you didn't know, the transportation ministry of Rev. Cletus Car Sales Church refurbishes several fleets of broken down vans, trucks and buses before each hurricane season. When the powerful winds of nature kick in to destroy homes, businesses and cities, our church will come to the aid of the people with a caravan of vans, trucks, and buses. It's our hurricane assistance ministry called 'The Truck, Bus and Van Caravan of Love.' Many thanks go out to the church's deacon and deaconess mechanics and drivers for their benevolence and hard work in this much-needed ministry for humanity.

"This hurricane season, I am proud to introduce Rev. Cletus Car Sales Church Millennial Youth Mechanic Ministry. These bright, young minds have built, by hand, several hydraulic vans and buses very capable of rising above the flood waters. We will utilize the hydraulic vehicles to transport hurricane and flood victims to medical facilities, Yall Marts and grocery stores on higher and dryer ground. Amen-ness!

"Riding along with 'The Truck, Bus and Van Caravan of Love' will be a host of humanitarian aid from Ghetto Science Community vendors like Jojo's Discount Dollar Store, Pork-N-Piggly Supermarkets, Inspector Beat Down Security, McBride Family Humanitarian Aid Coalition and more.

"Remember: Look to the mountains from whence cometh help. Amen-ness!"