 Sept. 27, 2017 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Sept. 27, 2017 - Wednesday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, September 13, 2017 8:51 a.m. CDT
Alumni House - Pearl Jamz 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Fitzgerald's - Johnny Crocker 7:30-11 p.m.

Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m. free

Old Capitol Inn, Rooftop - Lee Herrington 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads Duo 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Silverado Band 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free

