Sept. 27, 2017 - Wednesday

Alumni House - Pearl Jamz 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Johnny Crocker 7:30-11 p.m.
Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m. free
Old Capitol Inn, Rooftop - Lee Herrington 6 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads Duo 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Silverado Band 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free
