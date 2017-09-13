 Sept. 24, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, September 13, 2017 8:47 a.m. CDT
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Jay & the Roundup Band 6-9 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Andrew Pates noon; Larry Brewer 5 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington's - Jazz Brunch feat. Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

