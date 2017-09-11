Lumumba Stands With Dreamers, Turner Convicted, State Flag SCOTUS Case: Last Week's News Not to Miss

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- A Hinds County jury convicted Darnell Turner, who also goes by Donald Dixon, in three separate counts related to a 2014 domestic incident—aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated domestic violence and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
- Attorney General Jim Hood cautioned Mississippians who are in the market to purchase vehicles in the next few months to be wary of flood damage.
- Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is calling on President Donald Trump to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, known as DACA. Lumumba signed the "We Are With Dreamers" letter Thursday, which includes governors, state and municipal leaders, and faith leaders throughout the country.
- For more than a year, a proposed gating ordinance has sparked controversy from both Jacksonians who are in favor of neighborhood gates for security reasons and those who reject the gates as unneeded and unsightly, each time resulting in the Jackson City Council revising the proposed language.
- Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann launched a new part of the Y'all Vote website on Wednesday, Sept. 6, that allows Mississippians to easily see if they are registered to vote—and if so, where they should be voting.
- The U.S. Supreme Court recently asked Gov. Phil Bryant to respond to attorney Carlos Moore's petition to the high court to hear his lawsuit against the state flag.
- Zachary Salter, who performs as Tara Shay Montgomery, says his drag persona is an extension of his own personality.
- The Mississippi Department of Education released a 680-page investigative audit report showing that JPS is in violation of 24 of the state's 32 accreditation standards.
- The Jackson City Council approved a 2-millage increase on property taxes that will raise costs by $20 a year for owners of houses with a market value of $100,000.
- Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith faces criminal charges in Rankin County for alleged abuse of a former girlfriend, if his attorney can't get it dismissed.
Remember: Check the JFP Events planner for everything to do in the Jackson metro area. You can also add your own events (or send them to events@jacksonfreepress.com)! See JFPEvents.com
Read staff and reader blog posts at jfp.ms/weblogs (yes, you can register on the site and start your own blog!)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus