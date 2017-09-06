Sept. 16, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Anjou, Ridgeland - Stevie Cain 6-9 p.m. free
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Drago's - Joseph LaSalla 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Dexter Allen midnight $10
Fenian's - The Rude Kabuki 10 p.m. free
Georgia Blue, Flowood - May Day
Georgia Blue, Madison - Trey Miller
Hal & Mal's - Anita Sayago 6-9 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Nellie Mack Project 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth w/ Sofa Kings 7-10:30 p.m.
Lucky's - Neon Foam feat. DJ Doc Roc, DJ Duvall & DJ Clover 10 p.m.
Martin's - CBDB 10 p.m. $10
Next Level Experience - High Frequency Band 9:30 p.m. $10
Pop's Saloon - Cody Cooke & the Bayou Outlaws 9 p.m. $10
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.
Spacecamp - Swear Tapes & Sage Boy 8 p.m.-midnight $5
Underground 119 - Super Chikan
Valley Street Cafe & Lounge - "Show Your Talent" Talent Show 7-11 p.m. $5
