Sept. 16, 2017 - Saturday

Anjou, Ridgeland - Stevie Cain 6-9 p.m. free

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Drago's - Joseph LaSalla 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Dexter Allen midnight $10

Fenian's - The Rude Kabuki 10 p.m. free

Georgia Blue, Flowood - May Day

Georgia Blue, Madison - Trey Miller

Hal & Mal's - Anita Sayago 6-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Nellie Mack Project 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth w/ Sofa Kings 7-10:30 p.m.

Lucky's - Neon Foam feat. DJ Doc Roc, DJ Duvall & DJ Clover 10 p.m.

Martin's - CBDB 10 p.m. $10

Next Level Experience - High Frequency Band 9:30 p.m. $10

Pop's Saloon - Cody Cooke & the Bayou Outlaws 9 p.m. $10

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.

Spacecamp - Swear Tapes & Sage Boy 8 p.m.-midnight $5

Underground 119 - Super Chikan

Valley Street Cafe & Lounge - "Show Your Talent" Talent Show 7-11 p.m. $5

