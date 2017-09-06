Sept. 15, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Bonny Blair's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Fred T & the Band midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Andy Tanas
Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson
Hal & Mal's - The Hustlers 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Diedra & the Ruff Pro Band 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Bill & Temperance 7-10:30 p.m.
M-Bar - Flirt Friday feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Montu 10 p.m. $10
MS Museum of Art - Music in the City feat. Rae Shannon & John Paul 5:45 p.m. free
Offbeat - Eugenius Neutron w/ D. Horton, Cadillac Pac & Kenya Latrice 7 p.m. $10
Shucker's - Crocker & Reynolds 5:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner 10 p.m.
Spacecamp - Dent May w/ El Obo & Garden Variety 8 p.m. $5 advance $10 door
Underground 119 - Super Chikan
WonderLust - Cocktail Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $5
