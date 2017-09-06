Sept. 15, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Bonny Blair's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Fred T & the Band midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Andy Tanas

Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson

Hal & Mal's - The Hustlers 7-10 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Diedra & the Ruff Pro Band 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Bill & Temperance 7-10:30 p.m.

M-Bar - Flirt Friday feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Montu 10 p.m. $10

MS Museum of Art - Music in the City feat. Rae Shannon & John Paul 5:45 p.m. free

Offbeat - Eugenius Neutron w/ D. Horton, Cadillac Pac & Kenya Latrice 7 p.m. $10

Shucker's - Crocker & Reynolds 5:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner 10 p.m.

Spacecamp - Dent May w/ El Obo & Garden Variety 8 p.m. $5 advance $10 door

Underground 119 - Super Chikan

WonderLust - Cocktail Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $5