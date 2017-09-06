 Sept. 14, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Sept. 14, 2017 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, September 6, 2017 3:44 p.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m. $5

County Seat, Flora - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-10 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jonathan Alexander

Georgia Blue, Madison - Skip & Mike

Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 6-9 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Scott Turner Trio 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Shucker's - Ron Etheridge & the Augustine 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - The Doobie Brothers 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$119.50

Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »