Sept. 14, 2017 - Thursday

Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m. $5
County Seat, Flora - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-10 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jonathan Alexander
Georgia Blue, Madison - Skip & Mike
Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 6-9 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Scott Turner Trio 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Shucker's - Ron Etheridge & the Augustine 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - The Doobie Brothers 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$119.50
Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues
