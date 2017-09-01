Sept. 9, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Eddie Cotton 8 p.m. $10
Center Stage of MS - Rhythm & Rhymes feat. Clouds & Crayons, Pink Palaces, Mr. Fluid, Yung Jewelz, Metaphive, Vitamin Cea & DJ Leon Grey 8 p.m. $10
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - T-Baby midnight $10
Fenian's - ZZQs 10 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Brandon Greer
Georgia Blue, Madison - Larry Brewer 7-10 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Crooked Creek 6-9 p.m. free
The Hideaway - One Less Reason 8 p.m. $15 admission $35 VIP
Iron Horse Grill - Sherman Lee Dillon 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 7-10:30 p.m.
Lucky Town - Honeyboy & the Crawler 5 p.m.
Martin's - The Workshy 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Aakeela & the Beats 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free; Aaron Coker 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m. free
St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral - MS Symphony Orchestra's Baroque Chamber I Concert 7:30-9 p.m. $19
Thalia Mara Hall - Black Jacket Symphony presents "Dark Side of the Moon 8 p.m. $22-$27
Underground 119 - Mr. Sipp
