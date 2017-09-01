Sept. 8, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Jason Miller Band 8 p.m.
Castlewoods Country Club - Larry Brewer 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Hunter & the Gators 7-10 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Tatum midnight $10
Fenian's - Jesse Cotton Stone 10 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Shaun Patterson
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - The Deltaphonics 7-10 p.m. free
The Hideaway - Cold Ford 8 p.m. $25 advance $30 door
Iron Horse Grill - Stevie J Blues 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10 p.m. free
M-Bar - Flirt Friday feat. DJ 901
Martin's - Flow Tribe w/ Stoop Kids 10 p.m. $17-$20
Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Steele Heart 5:30 p.m. free; Aaron Coker 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Steve Chester 7 p.m.
St. James' Episcopal Church - MS Chambre Music Guild's "Lyrica Baroque" feat. Ben Atherholt, Angela Park & Jane Atherholt 7-10 p.m. $20
Underground 119 - Jimmi Mayes
WonderLust - Cocktail Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $5
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus