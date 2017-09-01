 Sept. 8, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Friday, September 1, 2017 2:20 p.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Jason Miller Band 8 p.m.

Castlewoods Country Club - Larry Brewer 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Hunter & the Gators 7-10 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Tatum midnight $10

Fenian's - Jesse Cotton Stone 10 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Shaun Patterson

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - The Deltaphonics 7-10 p.m. free

The Hideaway - Cold Ford 8 p.m. $25 advance $30 door

Iron Horse Grill - Stevie J Blues 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10 p.m. free

M-Bar - Flirt Friday feat. DJ 901

Martin's - Flow Tribe w/ Stoop Kids 10 p.m. $17-$20

Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Steele Heart 5:30 p.m. free; Aaron Coker 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Steve Chester 7 p.m.

St. James' Episcopal Church - MS Chambre Music Guild's "Lyrica Baroque" feat. Ben Atherholt, Angela Park & Jane Atherholt 7-10 p.m. $20

Underground 119 - Jimmi Mayes

WonderLust - Cocktail Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $5

