Sept. 7, 2017 - Thursday

Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m. $5

Center Stage of MS - Good Vibes for Houston feat. Stephanie Luckett, Lari Johns'n, Coop De Belle, 601 Live, Compozitionz, Jonte Mayon, Mike Rob & more 7:30 p.m. $10

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Duling Hall - Oh Jeremiah w/ McKenzie Lockhart 8 p.m. $7 advance $10 door

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fenian's - Joe Carroll 9 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Kevin Ace Robinson

Georgia Blue, Madison - Skip & Mike

Hal & Mal's - Sherman Lee Dillon 6-9 p.m.

Hops & Habanas - Fondren After 5: Throwback at Hops feat. Seth Power, Jesse Cotton Stone, Bradley Bankestar & Chris Larkin 6-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Jimmy "Duck" Holmes 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 6:30-9:30 p.m. free

Offbeat - Cheers to the Roc feat. DJ Breakem Off & DJ Young Venom 9 p.m. $5

Pelican Cove - Jason Turner 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Road Hogs 7:30 p.m. free

Sneaky Beans - Risko Danza 5:30 p.m. free

Surin of Thailand - Chad Perry

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band