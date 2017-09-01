McDowell Road Bridge Closed Sept. 1 for Repairs

Press release from the Office of the Mayor:

The McDowell Road Bridge East of Robinson Road Extension will be closed Friday September 1, 2017 between the hours of 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm for repairs. Citizens should expect the bridge to be closed for 12 months. The City will provide a detour plan for both the Robinson Road Bridge and McDowell Road Bridge closures. Thank you for your patience as we work to improve our infrastructure.

