Spooky and Local

Fall FEASTival

The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi is hosting the third annual Fall FEASTival on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Township at Colony Park (1107 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ridgeland). The event will feature fall-inspired dishes from local restaurants such as Sombra Mexican Kitchen, Soulshine Pizza and Pita Pit, open houses, a fall fashion show, raffles, live music from Fondren Guitar's School of Rock, children's activities and more. The Hinds Community College culinary program will also host a cook-off in which teams of students prepare dishes featuring fall-inspired ingredients.

Tickets are $15, and children under 10 get in free. Ticket sales will benefit The Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi's healthy eating and exercise programs in local schools. For more information, call 601-842-9198 or visit healthy-miss.org.

Treat Street Trot

The Rankin County Chamber will host Treat Street Trot on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rankin County Chamber building (101 Service Dr., Brandon). The event will feature indoor trick-or-treating, a haunted trail, food vendors, games, an obstacle course, a 5K Run, 1-mile walk and fun run, and more. All fun run participants will receive an armband to trick-or-treat.

Park After Dark

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is partnering with the Mississippi Children's Museum and LeFleur's Bluff State Park to host the annual Park After Dark on Friday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This year's theme is "Monsters Real and Imagined." The event will feature trick-or-treating, crafts projects, spooky science events and more at both museums. A shuttle bus will go between the two.

Event-goers can purchase tickets ahead of the event on the Mississippi Children's Museum's website for $8. Visitors who purchase tickets in advance can enter the event at 5:30 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. Tickets are $9 at the door. For more information, call 601-576-6000, 601-981-5469 or visit mschildrensmuseum.org.

BOO at the ZOO

On Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28, the Jackson Zoo (2918 W. Capitol St.) will host BOO at the ZOO from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature trick-or-treating, a deejay, a haunted hayride, the Monster Mash Dance Party, carousel rides, games, bounce houses and more. Boo at the Zoo is $10.25 for adults, $7.25 for children and $3 for members. For more information, visit jacksonzoo.org.

Oktoberfest

Good Shepherd Lutheran School (6035 Highway 25, Brandon) is hosting Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature authentic German food such as bratwurst, sauerkraut and German potato salad; live music from local musician Chad Perry; a Halloween costume contest and kids parade; raffles for prizes such as an Apple iPad Pro, a handmade cypress wood swing or two-day Hopper passes to Disney World in Florida; dancing, games, a silent auction and more. Raffle tickets are $10 for individuals, three for $25 or six for $50. The event itself is free.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Inclusive Creations Halloween Party

Local event business Inclusive Creations is hosting a Halloween party at Salsa Mississippi (605 Duling Ave.) on Friday, Oct. 27, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event will have a raffle for a 43-inch smart TV and $100 cash prize. The party will also have a cash bar. The cover for charge for the event is $5 for visitors in costume and $10 without a costume. For more information, call 601-896-7206 or find the event on Facebook.

Mall-O-Ween

Northpark Mall (1200 E. County Line Road) will host Mall-o-Ween on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will include an activity trail, games, crafts, coloring, a costume contest, trick-or-treating starting at 5 p.m. and more.

For more information, call 601-863-2300 or visit northparkmall.com or find the event on Facebook.

Second Annual Lucky Town Haunted Brewery Tour

Lucky Town Brewing Company (1710 N. Mill St.) will host its second annual Haunted Brewery Tour on Friday, Oct. 27, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event will include a haunted brewery tour, lessons on brewing, Halloween candy and beer pairings, and a costume contest at 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 601-790-0142 or find the event on Facebook.

Kings of the Street '17 Halloween Horsepower and Monster Bash

The Outlets of Mississippi is hosting the Kings of the Street 2017 Halloween Horsepower and Monster Bash on Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Interstate 20 side of the mall.

Before the main event, the mall will host two free movie nights in its food court plaza on Thursday, Oct. 26, and Friday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. on both nights. Thursday's movie is "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" followed by "Beetlejuice" on Friday.

The Kings of the Street event will feature a car show and trunk-or-treat event, along with games, face painting and bounce houses in the Outlets plaza next to the show. The event will also have festivities such as a Mississippi Animal Rescue League costume contest for kids and pets, music from Sound Design, and members of the Transformers Car Club of Mississippi, the Mississippi Metahumans and Dead South Horror will also be at the event. The car show is open to all makes and models and has a $20 entry fee for participants. For more information, find The Outlets of Mississippi on Facebook

Costumes and Cocktails

On Friday, Oct. 27, the Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St., 601-960-1515) will host Costumes and Cocktails from 8 p.m. to midnight. The event will have cocktails and food from chef Nick Wallace, and live music from DJ Scrap Dirty, DJ Spirituals and DJ Premier League. The proceeds will benefit the Human Rights Campaign, Grace House and the art museum. Admission is $35, and the event is for people ages 18 and up.

For more information, find the event on Facebook or visit msmuseumart.org.

The Haunting of Olde Towne

The city of Clinton's Haunting of Olde Towne will be on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the streets of Clinton's Olde Towne. The event will feature a costume contest, candy, cake walk, pumpkin-carving contest, carnival games and more. Admission is $2.

Astrophobia Halloween Extravaganza

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Spacecamp (3002 N. Mill St.) will host the Astrophobia Halloween Extravaganza from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The event includes a costume contest, tarot-card readings and performances from Bad Magic, Low Variety, DBL Take and Lisbon Deaths. Admission is $5. For more information, find the event on Facebook

Martin's Halloween Showcase

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St.) will host its Halloween showcase from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event features a performance from Nashville, Tenn., rock quarter Backup Planet, a costume contest and more. The doors open at 9 p.m., and the event is for people ages 21 and up. Admission is $10. Concert-goers can purchase tickets at ticketfly.com. For more information, visit martinslounge.net.

Mask Off Costume Halloween Social

On Friday, Oct. 27, the Jackson Professional Group will host the Mask Off Costume Halloween Social from 8 p.m. to midnight at The State Room (925 N. State St.). The event includes music, hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and costume contest. Tickets are $15 for non-JPG members and $10 for members. Members will receive a complimentary drink ticket. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Freak Fest Halloween Bash

On Friday, Oct. 27, The Hideaway (5100 Interstate 55 N.) will host the Freak Fest Halloween Bash from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event will feature a costume contest with more than $1,000 in cash prizes, music from DJ Rozz, Rob Roy and DJ Bambino. Party-goers must be ages 18 and up and 21 to drink. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Eighth Annual Pumpkin Trail

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the Clinton Community Nature Center (617 Dunton Road, Clinton) will host its eighth-annual Pumpkin Trail from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The trails will have decorated pumpkins that local families and volunteers carved. The event will also have costume contests, carnival games, live animals, prizes and candy, face-painting, Halloween crafts and more. The cost is $3 per person, and children under the age of 3 get it in for free For more information, find the event on Facebook..

Shucker's Halloween Costume Contest

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Shucker's Oyster Bar (116 Conestoga Road, Ridgeland) will host a Halloween costume contest. The event includes cash prizes first through third-place winners, with a grand prize of $1,000, and a $250 prize for sexiest costume. Participants must register by 10 p.m., and the judging will begin at midnight. Admission into the contest is $15. For more information, visit shuckersontherez.com.

Halloween Bash & Costume Contest

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Ole Tavern on George Street (416 George St.) will host a Halloween party and costume contest starting at 10 p.m. The event will feature drink specials, live music from Mississippi Moonlight and a deejay, a costume contest and more. Admission is $10.

For more information, find the event on Facebook or call 601-960-2700.

Cosplay Cafe

On Tuesday, Oct. 23, Thai Time Thai and Sushi Restaurant (1405 Old Square Road) will host a Cosplay Cafe from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For the event, servers will dress as characters such as Sailor Moon and Ash Ketchum and serve guests. Lunch is buffet-style for $11, and diners can also order off the dinner menu.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

These are not all local Halloween events. To see more, visit jfpevents.com.