Popular Costumes

Each year around Halloween, people across the nation and the world search online for costumes to wear to events. And of course, Google has noticed. This year, Google News Lab created Freighgeist, which pulls the top 500 Halloween costume searches in the U.S. With location input, it even lets users search for the top costumes in their area. Here are the top 10 costumes for the nation and the most popular ones for our area.

National

Wonder Woman

Harley Quinn

Clown

Unicorn

Rabbit

Witch

Mouse

Pirate

Zombie

Dinosaur

Local

Mouse

Zombie

Witch

Cheerleader

"PAW Patrol"