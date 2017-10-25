Popular Costumes

Each year around Halloween, people across the nation and the world search online for costumes to wear to events. And of course, Google has noticed. This year, Google News Lab created Freighgeist, which pulls the top 500 Halloween costume searches in the U.S. With location input, it even lets users search for the top costumes in their area. Here are the top 10 costumes for the nation and the most popular ones for our area.
National
Wonder Woman
Harley Quinn
Clown
Unicorn
Rabbit
Witch
Mouse
Pirate
Zombie
Dinosaur
Local
Mouse
Zombie
Witch
Cheerleader
"PAW Patrol"
