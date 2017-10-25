 Popular Costumes | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Popular Costumes

Local popular Halloween costumes are characters from the children’s show “PAW Patrol” and witches, among others. Photo courtesy Flickr/Avlxyz

Local popular Halloween costumes are characters from the children’s show “PAW Patrol” and witches, among others. Photo courtesy Flickr/Avlxyz

By Amber Helsel Wednesday, October 25, 2017 2:59 p.m. CDT
0

Each year around Halloween, people across the nation and the world search online for costumes to wear to events. And of course, Google has noticed. This year, Google News Lab created Freighgeist, which pulls the top 500 Halloween costume searches in the U.S. With location input, it even lets users search for the top costumes in their area. Here are the top 10 costumes for the nation and the most popular ones for our area.

National

Wonder Woman

photo

Nationally, Wonder Woman is one of the most popular Halloween costumes this year. Photo courtesy Photognome

Harley Quinn

Clown

Unicorn

Rabbit

Witch

Mouse

Pirate

Zombie

Dinosaur

Local

Mouse

Zombie

Witch

Cheerleader

"PAW Patrol"

More like this story

More stories by this author

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »