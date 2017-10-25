Nov. 7, 2017 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Dockery Grill, Byram - Blake Thomas 7 p.m.
Fenian's - Open Mic
Jackson Prep - Ben Folds Paper Airplane Tour 7:30 p.m. $40.50-$129
Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.
Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Millsaps College - MS Fiddle Tunes—1920s to Present 7 p.m. $10
MS Museum of Art - Music in the City 5:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.
