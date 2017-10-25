 Nov. 5, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Nov. 5, 2017 - Sunday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 25, 2017 8:48 a.m. CDT
0

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Hops & Habanas - Sunday Nite Slow Jams feat. DJ Young Venom 6-9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kundi Compound - Mic Club $10

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

