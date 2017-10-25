 Nov. 4, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 25, 2017 8:47 a.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Stevie J Blues midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Jackson Medical Mall - Tommy Johnson Blues Festival feat. Eddie Cotton Jr., Lacee, Miss Ora & the S.O.S. Band, Raul Valinti & Blues Man 5-8 p.m. $20

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Martin's - Machine Kid 10 p.m.

McB's - Heath Ransonnet, Chad Perry Band, Jonathan Alexander, Slangin' Willies, Richard Lee Davis & more 4:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Chase Tyler Band 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 3:30 p.m.; Lovin Ledbetter 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

