Nov. 4, 2017 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Stevie J Blues midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Jackson Medical Mall - Tommy Johnson Blues Festival feat. Eddie Cotton Jr., Lacee, Miss Ora & the S.O.S. Band, Raul Valinti & Blues Man 5-8 p.m. $20
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Martin's - Machine Kid 10 p.m.
McB's - Heath Ransonnet, Chad Perry Band, Jonathan Alexander, Slangin' Willies, Richard Lee Davis & more 4:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Chase Tyler Band 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 3:30 p.m.; Lovin Ledbetter 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
