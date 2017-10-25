Nov. 3, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Cerami's - Doug Bishop & James Bailey 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Sorrento Ussery midnight $10

Fenian's - Strider 9 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Last Call Sports Grill - THEE Day Party feat. DJ IE, DJ Freeze, DJ Unpredictable 601, DJ TA & more 1-8 p.m. free; Lari Johnson 9 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - The Nth Power & Ghost-Note w/ MonoNeon 10 p.m. $12 advance $15 door

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

MS Trade Mart - "Tis the Season for Brews & Big '80s" feat. The Molly Ringwalds 8-11 p.m. $50

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Will & Linda 5:30 p.m.; Lovin Ledbetter 8 p.m. $5; Todd Smith 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues 8:30 p.m.

Wasabi - House on the Patio feat. DJ Scrap Dirty, Jay Clipp, Sketch the DJ, Deejay Shellz & DJ Mark "Fullaflava" Fuller 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.